Another Week FULL of Live Performances at CFUV!

Make sure you keep that dial locked to CFUV 101.9 FM this week so you can hear a variety of live performances broadcasting from our little basement closet!

At 3:00 on Wednesday, local band Teenage Violets are performing LIVE on The Fiji Mermaid

22195448_357992664659253_862751961023555290_n

At 10:00 on Thursday, tune into Outside the Box to hear Vancouver Island all-star Marnna Perform LIVE!

Marna Music

On our Basement Closet Sessions at 3:00 on Friday, local artist Alyssa Jean Klazek is performing live.

alyssa-jean-klazek-photo2

Make sure you stay tuned because right after, Universal Peace is performing live on The Spins at 4:00.

universal peace

