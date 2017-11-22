Another Week FULL of Live Performances at CFUV!
Make sure you keep that dial locked to CFUV 101.9 FM this week so you can hear a variety of live performances broadcasting from our little basement closet!
At 3:00 on Wednesday, local band Teenage Violets are performing LIVE on The Fiji Mermaid
At 10:00 on Thursday, tune into Outside the Box to hear Vancouver Island all-star Marnna Perform LIVE!
On our Basement Closet Sessions at 3:00 on Friday, local artist Alyssa Jean Klazek is performing live.
Make sure you stay tuned because right after, Universal Peace is performing live on The Spins at 4:00.
