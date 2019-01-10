Author Interview on Variations on a Theme
Jim of Blues in the Morning with Sara Holliday
Sara Holliday, author of A Thousand Dances: A Novel of the British Blues Boom, will be interviewed by Jim of Blues in the Morning this Monday Jan 21st on Variations on a Theme at 5pm. Tune in to catch the hour as they discuss the book and the time period with tunes from that era!
The novel is available from Coral Press.
