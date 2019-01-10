Skip to content

Author Interview on Variations on a Theme

Jim of Blues in the Morning with Sara Holliday

Sara Holliday, author of A Thousand Dances: A Novel of the British Blues Boom, will be interviewed by Jim of Blues in the Morning this Monday Jan 21st on Variations on a Theme at 5pm. Tune in to catch the hour as they discuss the book and the time period with tunes from that era!

 

The novel is available from Coral Press.

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions