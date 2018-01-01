Experimental Soundscapes with JP Meldrum

Local artist JP Meldrum to appear on Basement Closet Sessions

JP Meldrum has been a fixture in Victoria’s experimental music scene for the last few years. From his free wheeling sax and vocals in free noise trio Schoolgirl to his everchanging solo output of Formidable Liquorice. For the first time JP is now releasing music under his own name. His first full length Movements sees him collaborate with Noah Varley of NOVEL, David Parry of Jons and longtime bandmate Keenan Mittag-Degala.

This Friday Dec 14th JP will once again grace CFUV’s Basement Closet with a performance. Make sure to tune in and hear it at 3pm!