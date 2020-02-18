CFUV Funding Drive Kick Off!

Written by on 02/18/2020

CFUV’s 2020 Funding Drive is almost upon us! We are going to kick off our drive (March 13-20th) at Vinyl Envy, an accessible space which is located on the unceded territory of the Lekwungen & WSANEC peoples!

This all ages event will be happening Thursday, March 12th, from 7-9:30 PM! Entry will be by donation which will be used to support CFUV’s funding drive!

Featuring local talent!

Rhea George

Fond
Songwriting project of Joseph Leroux of Bridal Party

Sanford & Powell

Author

CFUV Communications

Author's archive
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like
0 0

CFUV’s Bake Sale!

02/18/2020

0 0

Absentia on Basement Closet Sessions!

02/18/2020

0 0

CFUV @ VFF 2020

02/11/2020

Continue reading

Next post

CFUV’s Bake Sale!

Thumbnail
Previous post

Absentia on Basement Closet Sessions!

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
































Translate »