CFUV Funding Drive Kick Off!

CFUV’s 2020 Funding Drive is almost upon us! We are going to kick off our drive (March 13-20th) at Vinyl Envy, an accessible space which is located on the unceded territory of the Lekwungen & WSANEC peoples!

This all ages event will be happening Thursday, March 12th, from 7-9:30 PM! Entry will be by donation which will be used to support CFUV’s funding drive!

Featuring local talent!

Rhea George

pull me down by Rhea George

Fond

Songwriting project of Joseph Leroux of Bridal Party

Sanford & Powell