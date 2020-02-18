CFUV Funding Drive Kick Off!

CFUV’s 2020 Funding Drive is almost upon us! We are going to kick off our drive (March 13-20th) at Vinyl Envy, an accessible space which is located on the unceded territory of the Lekwungen & WSANEC peoples!

This all ages event will be happening Thursday, March 12th, from 7-9:30 PM! Entry will be by donation which will be used to support CFUV’s funding drive!

Featuring local talent!

Rhea George

<a href="http://rheageorge.bandcamp.com/track/pull-me-down">pull me down by Rhea George</a>

Fond

Songwriting project of Joseph Leroux of Bridal Party

Sanford & Powell