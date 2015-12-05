Host: Stewart Boutilier (Ital Stew)
Description: Alive and Dread plays the best in Roots Rock Reggae, pan-African beats and rhythms, classic Dub and a taste of Worldbeat yardcore. A veteran possee of hosts take turn presenting conscious lyrics and commentary, spinning a broad diversity of world-shaking music that continually renews itself to stir up the crowds. Turn it up and dance.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Saturday - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Joy..you rock…we love you..
Thanx from Lucas….
I just re-discovered this show and am loving it! Dad used to tape it every week and we would listen to it out on our boat twenty years ago. Heard many favourites, mostly the African music. Now I can play it for my kids and dance with them, thank you for streaming this as we live outside of the radio area now. Just love it!
Alive and Dread DJ Ital Stew:
No doubt about it – you are the Niceiest!
Wishing both Joy and Stu a happy radio retirement! Your voices and music will be missed. Thanks for the years of good tunes and support. Much Love from the Pepperpot Crew…Dane and Ro