Alive & Dread

Host: Stewart Boutilier (Ital Stew)

Description: Alive and Dread plays the best in Roots Rock Reggae, pan-African beats and rhythms, classic Dub and a taste of Worldbeat yardcore. A veteran possee of hosts take turn presenting conscious lyrics and commentary, spinning a broad diversity of world-shaking music that continually renews itself to stir up the crowds. Turn it up and dance.

Schedule

  • Saturday - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Comments

  1. Michiel says: December 5, 2015

    Joy..you rock…we love you..
    Thanx from Lucas….

  2. Ryan says: January 4, 2016

    I just re-discovered this show and am loving it! Dad used to tape it every week and we would listen to it out on our boat twenty years ago. Heard many favourites, mostly the African music. Now I can play it for my kids and dance with them, thank you for streaming this as we live outside of the radio area now. Just love it!

  3. Joy Illington says: August 15, 2016

    Alive and Dread DJ Ital Stew:
    No doubt about it – you are the Niceiest!

  4. Tatiana says: January 14, 2017

    Wishing both Joy and Stu a happy radio retirement! Your voices and music will be missed. Thanks for the years of good tunes and support. Much Love from the Pepperpot Crew…Dane and Ro

