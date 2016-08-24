Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. Steven Ross Smith says: August 24, 2016

    Darn good show. Interesting musical selections for sure.

    Reply
  2. Jill Robinson says: August 25, 2016

    Loooooove Sarah Nichol’s selections. A fine show.

    Reply
  3. Jill Robinson says: August 25, 2016

    Just heard today’s show. Loved the Harry Manx. AND the Snarky Puppy, which I hadn’t heard before but had heard of. Good stuff.

    Reply
  4. Jill says: September 2, 2016

    Loved the piano music–especially Concentrate on You…Since I Fell For You…as well as And I Love her….

    Thanks!

    Reply
  5. J Woodward says: September 22, 2016

    First time i heard this show and I loved it….loved it…terrific,fabulous,,,,And I want more!>..more I say…really enjoyed it.

    Reply
  6. Murray & Eilis says: September 16, 2017

    Great program.
    Can we request a selection for a special person’s birthday?

    Reply

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.