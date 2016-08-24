Blue Light Host: Sarah Description: A toe-tapping mix of Jazz and Blues, vintage and modern. Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/ShowRecordings/sat/Rebroadcasts_13-00.mp3 Schedule Saturday - 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Darn good show. Interesting musical selections for sure.
Loooooove Sarah Nichol’s selections. A fine show.
Just heard today’s show. Loved the Harry Manx. AND the Snarky Puppy, which I hadn’t heard before but had heard of. Good stuff.
Loved the piano music–especially Concentrate on You…Since I Fell For You…as well as And I Love her….
Thanks!
First time i heard this show and I loved it….loved it…terrific,fabulous,,,,And I want more!>..more I say…really enjoyed it.
Great program.
Can we request a selection for a special person’s birthday?