Host: Jim

Description: Blues in the Morning plays all sorts of Blues and blues related music with a special emphasis on Canadian, and especially local music. For thoughts and requests send an email.

Email: bluesinthemorning@shaw.ca

BLUES IN THE MORNING

TOP TEN ALBUMS OF 2016

(in no particular order… and maybe more than 10/ don’t count)

Ana Popovic - Trilogy

http://anapopovic.com/home

Bill Johnson* - Cold Outside

http://billjohnsonblues.com/

Blue Moon Marquee* - Gypsy Blues (on vinyl)

http://www.bluemoonmarquee.com/story

Joyann Parker - On the Rocks

(and Sweet Tea) http://sweetteaband.net/news

JOYANN PARKER

Ronnie Earl/Broadcasters - Maxwell Street

http://www.ronnieearl.com/

stonyplainrecords.com

Ina Forsman - Ina Forsman

http://www.inaforsman.com/

http://www.rufrecords.de/index.php?lang=en

Angel Forrest * - Angel’s 11

http://www.angelforrest.ca/

Joe Bonamassa - Blues of Desperation

https://jbonamassa.com/

Dione Taylor* - Born Free

http://www.dionetaylor.com/

Colin James* - Blue Highways

http://www.colinjames.com/

Karen Lovely - 10 Miles of Bad Road

http://www.karenlovely.com/

Eric Clapton - I Still Do (on vinyl)

http://www.ericclapton.com/LiveInSD?ref=https://www.google.ca/

http://www.surfdog.com/?s=Eric+Clapton&post_type=product

Hummel/Batty/ Funderburg/Grigsby/Star - Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue

http://www.electrofi.com/CDs.htm

(if you haven’t already guessed, I’m especially fond of tortured women blues singers)

Feel free to add to the list…

*CANADIAN (be proud)

SUPPORT LIVE AND LOCAL MUSIC