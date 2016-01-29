Blues in the Morning

Host: Jim

Description:  Blues in the Morning plays all sorts of Blues and blues related music with a special emphasis on Canadian, and especially local music. For thoughts and requests send an email.

Jim

Email: bluesinthemorning@shaw.ca

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:

BLUES IN THE MORNING

TOP TEN ALBUMS OF 2016

(in no particular order… and maybe more than 10/ don’t count)

 Ana Popovic - Trilogy

http://anapopovic.com/home

Bill Johnson* - Cold Outside

http://billjohnsonblues.com/

Blue Moon Marquee* - Gypsy Blues (on vinyl)

http://www.bluemoonmarquee.com/story

Blue Moon Marquee

Joyann Parker - On the Rocks

(and Sweet Tea) http://sweetteaband.net/news

 Joyann Parker

JOYANN PARKER

Ronnie Earl/Broadcasters - Maxwell Street

http://www.ronnieearl.com/

stonyplainrecords.com

Ina Forsman - Ina Forsman

http://www.inaforsman.com/

http://www.rufrecords.de/index.php?lang=en

Angel Forrest * - Angel’s 11

http://www.angelforrest.ca/

Joe Bonamassa - Blues of Desperation

https://jbonamassa.com/

Dione Taylor* - Born Free

http://www.dionetaylor.com/

Colin James* - Blue Highways

http://www.colinjames.com/

 Colin James

Karen Lovely - 10 Miles of Bad Road

http://www.karenlovely.com/

Eric Clapton - I Still Do (on vinyl)

http://www.ericclapton.com/LiveInSD?ref=https://www.google.ca/

http://www.surfdog.com/?s=Eric+Clapton&post_type=product

Hummel/Batty/ Funderburg/Grigsby/Star - Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue

http://www.electrofi.com/CDs.htm

 

(if you haven’t already guessed, I’m especially fond of tortured women blues singers)

Feel free to add to the list…

*CANADIAN (be proud)

SUPPORT LIVE AND LOCAL MUSIC

Schedule

  • Friday - 9:00 am - 11:00 am
  • Thursday - 4:00 am - 6:00 am

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. Brizzy says: January 29, 2016

    Blues in the Morning is the perfect way to start your Friday. I’m super excited about this show.

    Reply
  2. Carell-Ayne Whalen says: April 7, 2017

    I love Friday…. Blues in the Morning. with Host Jim
    This morning, Friday April 7, I heard a soon to be released CD “fish out of water” by……..???(I was driving and couldn’t write it down.
    Apparently this CD will be released later this year.
    Would you mind sharing the exact name of this CD and singer’s name?
    Many thanks, again Love your show………. keep up the excellent work. It makes my Friday mornings.
    Carell-Ayne Whalen

    Reply
    • Jim says: April 10, 2017

      Hi; The album and song are called Fish Out of Water and the singer is Portland Blues Diva Karen Lovely. The cd/album should be out within the month. You might want to check her website. i think you can get the MP3 download that way now. She is very good/outstanding live. She will be here in about 6 weeks (if you live in Victoria)…
      Thanks a lot for listening. I appreciate your kind words and support. i’m away this week but give Georgie a listen at the same time. She is a CFUV fav.
      Anything else you need, let me know.

      Stay Groovey

      jim

      Reply

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.