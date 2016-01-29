Host: Jim
Description: Blues in the Morning plays all sorts of Blues and blues related music with a special emphasis on Canadian, and especially local music. For thoughts and requests send an email.
Email: bluesinthemorning@shaw.ca
BLUES IN THE MORNING
TOP TEN ALBUMS OF 2016
(in no particular order… and maybe more than 10/ don’t count)
Ana Popovic - Trilogy
Bill Johnson* - Cold Outside
Blue Moon Marquee* - Gypsy Blues (on vinyl)
http://www.bluemoonmarquee.com/story
Joyann Parker - On the Rocks
(and Sweet Tea) http://sweetteaband.net/news
JOYANN PARKER
Ronnie Earl/Broadcasters - Maxwell Street
Ina Forsman - Ina Forsman
http://www.rufrecords.de/index.php?lang=en
Angel Forrest * - Angel’s 11
Joe Bonamassa - Blues of Desperation
Dione Taylor* - Born Free
Colin James* - Blue Highways
Karen Lovely - 10 Miles of Bad Road
Eric Clapton - I Still Do (on vinyl)
http://www.ericclapton.com/LiveInSD?ref=https://www.google.ca/
http://www.surfdog.com/?s=Eric+Clapton&post_type=product
Hummel/Batty/ Funderburg/Grigsby/Star - Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue
http://www.electrofi.com/CDs.htm
(if you haven’t already guessed, I’m especially fond of tortured women blues singers)
Feel free to add to the list…
*CANADIAN (be proud)
SUPPORT LIVE AND LOCAL MUSIC
Schedule
- Friday - 9:00 am - 11:00 am
- Thursday - 4:00 am - 6:00 am
Blues in the Morning is the perfect way to start your Friday. I’m super excited about this show.
I love Friday…. Blues in the Morning. with Host Jim
This morning, Friday April 7, I heard a soon to be released CD “fish out of water” by……..???(I was driving and couldn’t write it down.
Apparently this CD will be released later this year.
Would you mind sharing the exact name of this CD and singer’s name?
Many thanks, again Love your show………. keep up the excellent work. It makes my Friday mornings.
Carell-Ayne Whalen
Hi; The album and song are called Fish Out of Water and the singer is Portland Blues Diva Karen Lovely. The cd/album should be out within the month. You might want to check her website. i think you can get the MP3 download that way now. She is very good/outstanding live. She will be here in about 6 weeks (if you live in Victoria)…
Thanks a lot for listening. I appreciate your kind words and support. i’m away this week but give Georgie a listen at the same time. She is a CFUV fav.
Anything else you need, let me know.
Stay Groovey
jim