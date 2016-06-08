Breaking Binary

Host: Daphne Shaed

Description: Breaking Binary is a program dedicated to providing our listeners with various transgender interpretations on sex, gender, sexuality and compounding identities locally, regionally, nationally, and globally. Hear unique and thought provoking perspectives on everything from your underwear to the world we share.

  • Tuesday - 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

  1. Sean Guist says: June 8, 2016

    Hello,

    Intrepid Theatre’s new queer theatre festival, OUTstages launches in 2 weeks and I thought that this festival might be of interest to your show as we are presenting work that explores and defies gender, sexuality, queer life and queer history.http://intrepidtheatre.com/festivals/outstages/

    If this interests you, let me know.

    Thanks,
    Sean

  2. DelMar says: February 3, 2017

    Love the way you think, talk, and feel. So refreshing hearing intelligent, thought, caring individuals on the Air.

