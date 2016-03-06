Cheap Thrills Description: Eclectic rock and roll show. Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/ShowRecordings/sat/Rebroadcasts_22-30.mp3 Schedule Saturday - 10:30 pm - 12:00 am
Who does the version of Commander Cody’s Down to Seeds and Sticks again?
The version with the female lead is off the Commander Cody album ” We got a LIVE one here!”
We REALLY Enjoyed the show Sat. Jan 7!!
So many amazing songs from the 70s by so many little known as well as big acts. I’d like to know more about the song High Wire/The
Acrobat. Please tell us again details of who did the song and when. Thanks!
Lynn