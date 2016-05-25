Differential Motion Host: Laura Description: An eclectic music mix. Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/ShowRecordings/tue/Rebroadcasts_21-00.mp3 Schedule Tuesday - 9:00 pm - 10:00 pmFriday - 4:00 am - 5:00 am
What is this awesome song playing right now (at 5:22 p.m.)? Heavy soul tune. I must know what this is and then incorporate it into my being!
Hey thanks for the show! Great listening to you on the way home from work. Was just wondering what that track was around 21:27? Think it was Icelandic? Have a friend who’d really be into it.
Thanks
Jon
Thanks Jon! It was either Gangly with the song Holy Grounds or Reykjavikurdætur with the track Kalla Mig Hvaŏ? both from the album Made in Iceland Vol. 9. Thank you for tuning in!
Laura