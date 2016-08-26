Host: Kate

Description: Late night campfires in rain-soaked socks, that time the sound equipment died on the main stage and the drummer did an improptu 15 minute long solo, meeting your musical idol in line for the outhouse, those northern lights that one time, tents full of glitter, and going to sleep on the wrong side of the dawn. Listen to Festival Famous for your weekly festival flashback. Festival Famous, a show dedicated to the weird, the romantic, and the reckless, on Victoria’s CFUV 101.9FM.

