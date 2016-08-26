Host: Kate
Description: Late night campfires in rain-soaked socks, that time the sound equipment died on the main stage and the drummer did an improptu 15 minute long solo, meeting your musical idol in line for the outhouse, those northern lights that one time, tents full of glitter, and going to sleep on the wrong side of the dawn. Listen to Festival Famous for your weekly festival flashback. Festival Famous, a show dedicated to the weird, the romantic, and the reckless, on Victoria’s CFUV 101.9FM.
- Friday - 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
- Sunday - 2:30 am - 4:00 am
Kate
Thanks for the blues tickets.
I called about a group you were playing at around 5 frday..high society ? Cant find em.any clues? Thanks for your work
Earl
Hey Earl – sorry for the delayed response. High Society is very difficult to find online. Some live video and thats about it. If you’re still interested, I sure i could find you a CD. The band will be back on the island early November at the latest but we cross paths pretty frequently.
I was just listening and heard a song, along the lines of “this means nothing” pretty sure it was a local band, song ended at about 4:40pm. I would love to know the name of the band