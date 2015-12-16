Loud Fast & Out of Control is hosted by Alex Solunac
Loud Fast & Out Of Control features 1950′s & current rockabilly music, as well as rhythm and blues, instrumentals, and Surf and Hot Rod music.
You can tune in Loud Fast And Out Of Control every Wednesday from 6am to 8am Pacific Standard Time at 101.9 FM or on line at cfuv.ca
If you have a request you can call in, or text at 250-721-8700
This program, has been on the air since 1998
Schedule
- Wednesday - 6:00 am - 8:00 am
- Monday - 12:00 am - 2:00 am
Wonderful rockabilly show. I listen to it every week.
I NEED THE SONG LIST FROM THIS WEEKS
Was going to request the original, “This Diamond Ring.” A soulful original by Sammy Ambrose.
Thanks.
Austin, Texas (93 degrees yesterday) 34 C?
Loved the Sasquatch songs!
one of my favourite programs on CFUV. Thanks.