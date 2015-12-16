Loud Fast & Out of Control

Loud Fast & Out of Control is hosted by Alex Solunac

Loud Fast & Out Of Control features 1950′s & current rockabilly music, as well as rhythm and blues, instrumentals, and Surf and Hot Rod music.

You can tune in Loud Fast And Out Of Control every Wednesday from 6am to 8am Pacific Standard Time at 101.9 FM or on line at cfuv.ca

If you have a request you can call in, or text at 250-721-8700

Check out the Loud Fast & Out of Control Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/LoudFastAndOutOfControl/

This program, has been on the air since 1998

Are you in a band and want me to play your stuff on my show? Contact me!!!!

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:

Schedule

  • Wednesday - 6:00 am - 8:00 am
  • Monday - 12:00 am - 2:00 am

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. Steven Green says: December 16, 2015

    Wonderful rockabilly show. I listen to it every week.

    Reply
  2. Daniel Thornton says: February 22, 2016

    I NEED THE SONG LIST FROM THIS WEEKS

    Reply
  3. Steven Green says: October 5, 2016

    Was going to request the original, “This Diamond Ring.” A soulful original by Sammy Ambrose.

    Thanks.

    Austin, Texas (93 degrees yesterday) 34 C?

    Reply
  4. dave says: October 5, 2016

    Loved the Sasquatch songs!

    Reply
  5. Carson says: February 19, 2017

    one of my favourite programs on CFUV. Thanks.

    Reply

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.