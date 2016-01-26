Ode to Ani

Host: Jo Vipond

Description:  The Ode to Ani folk show is an eclectic mix of music that encompasses what Louis Armstrong said: ” All music is folk music.”  I play three songs from every genre and try to make the transition a smooth one. From celtic to country to blues and with an emphasis on emerging and local performers.

Schedule

  • Tuesday - 8:00 am - 10:00

Comments

  1. peter rassenti says: January 26, 2016

    Missed who was singing the beautiful version of ‘Hard times come again no more’.

    Please let me know.

    Always love your selections.

    Thanks,

    Peter

    • jo vipond says: January 26, 2016

      Glad you like the show. The selection was from Songs from the Mountain. It is an excellent album with singing by Dirk Powell, Tim O’Brien and John Herrmann. Jo

  2. Brett McGill says: August 23, 2016

    Loved the folksy music with bagipes, just before 9:30. Would love to know who the group/performer is.

  3. Blair Loveday says: July 5, 2017

    Hi Jo
    I loved the country version of Here We Go Again yesterday. Could you tell me who did it?
    Thank you.
    Blair

