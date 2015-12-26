Host: Steven Baileys, Alberto Callo, Christine Forster, Nadia Cornejo and Fabricio Sosa

Description: Postales Musicales broadcasts a variety of music from throughout the Hispanic world. As a community radio program, Postales Musicales features information about cultural events and news from the local Latino community. We welcome interviews with organizations and individuals who promote Hispanic culture through arts and musical events, humanitarian and political events, etc. in the Greater Victoria Region.

This program won the NCRA/ANREC Community Radio Award for Best Third Language Program in 2013.

Email: postalesmusicales@gmail.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/groups/127570635575/

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show: