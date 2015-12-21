Smoker’s Cough Host: Chuck Hill Description: Blues and R&B. Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/ShowRecordings/sun/Rebroadcasts_14-00.mp3 Schedule Sunday - 2:00 pm - 4:00 pmSaturday - 4:00 am - 6:00 am
Hi Chuck, Henning here from The Soul Shakers. We left a copy of our new CD “Love Is Love” with the program director recently and we did an interview with Nathan on “The Music Of My Mind”. If you are interested in a copy of the CD for your show I would be pleased to send you one.
regards,
Henning
Hey Chuck,
Used to host a show on CFUV back in the day! Love it!
Our album (CD) the Shuvs, self-titled debut is in the CFUV library. The album released publicly on Nov 18th. Getting lots of press in TO. Trying to spread the word across Canada. Would be grateful if you gave it a quick listen and played a track! The single on the album is ” Can’t Find Love” Track 6
We have been compared to Curtis Mayfield, Nick Drake and Nathaniel Rateliff from nowadays
Cheers! Will spread the word about your show!
Rob
HI Chuck: Greetings from San Diego. Always love your choices. Happy New Year…