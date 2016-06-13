Sunshine Breakfast Host: Sharon & Alan Description: Folk and Roots music. Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/ShowRecordings/wed/Rebroadcasts_08-00.mp3 Schedule Wednesday - 8:00 am - 10:00 am
Hi Sharon
Loved you and Alan’s song about refugees last week at the folk and wish I could be at Virgo Rising’s concert in Nanaimo this Friday. Will Virgo Rising be playing anywhere else after that? Will try and catch your radio show Wednesdays. I’m sure it’s great Sheila
I heard this artist called Ink Sticks and Stones. I think the song is called Full Blue Moon. Can you play it?