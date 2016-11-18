The Above Average Duckling

Host: Tyler

Description: Consider this show to be “rock adjacent”. You may not headbang to these songs in a smoky garage, but these sorts of eclectic, often oddball artists inspire the bands you love. Maybe the lyrics won’t make sense. Maybe there’s some uncomfortably saccharine pop thrown in the mix. Maybe there’s an off-key bicycle horn. It’s all part of the magic.

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:

Schedule

  • Friday - 7:00 am - 9:00 am
  • Thursday - 12:00 am - 2:00 am

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. Shelby says: November 18, 2016

    What song did you just play at 819ish???

    Reply
    • Tyler says: November 23, 2016

      Hey Shelby. Wowee. I guess I have to start checking this page now.

      That would appear to be May by Maggy France. Hope I got the right tune. Thanks for listening!

      Reply
      • Tc says: June 2, 2017

        Wow you really have n incredible taste

        Reply
  2. Tc says: June 2, 2017

    Wtftiime is it anyway? Gremlims always f with it!!

    Reply
  3. Tc says: June 2, 2017

    Haha

    Reply

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.