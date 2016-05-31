Thrift Store Music

Thrift Store Music — Tuesday 1:00-2:00pm

Description: An eclectic music program produced by community members from Victoria’s Saint Vincent de Paul Ozanam Centre.

  • Tuesday - 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

  1. Noriko says: May 31, 2016

    Ozanam folk, you rock!
    Always try to tune into this show :)
    Best wishes, Noriko

  2. Scott Denoon says: July 20, 2016

    Wonderful listening to the music and the introductions by the Ozanam guest crew. Enjoyed hearing Danna on the radio. She was very happy to have been on and family were happy to hear the rebroadcast of July 12. Scott

  3. Bev & Hike Preuss says: January 10, 2017

    Always enjoy your program.Many of the Ozanam participants are near and dear to my heart. Keep on entertaining.

