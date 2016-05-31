Thrift Store Music — Tuesday 1:00-2:00pm
Description: An eclectic music program produced by community members from Victoria’s Saint Vincent de Paul Ozanam Centre.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Tuesday - 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Ozanam folk, you rock!
Always try to tune into this show
Best wishes, Noriko
Wonderful listening to the music and the introductions by the Ozanam guest crew. Enjoyed hearing Danna on the radio. She was very happy to have been on and family were happy to hear the rebroadcast of July 12. Scott
Always enjoy your program.Many of the Ozanam participants are near and dear to my heart. Keep on entertaining.