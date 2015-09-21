Host: Bill Gordon
Description: Tributaries is a singer songwriter showcase. The emphasis is on folk, americana and blues and is an outlet for local artists.
Website: http://members.shaw.ca/tributaries/
- Monday - 8:00 am - 10:00 am
What was that cool song playing at 8:15 Monday night? African ish with English lyrics. Please let me know. Thanks
Hello Karen, here’s what Bill says: ‘My playlist I will assume the artist is Soulstack and that is the name of the album too, tune is “Little Fire Alive.” The band is from Kitchener, Ontario and it is a new release. I am doing this from the timing provided but I really don’t recall that vibe to the tune.’
Bill, who was the artist you played today around 9.55am, her name was Tish or Trish sounded like Hena Losa playing the song about the Rio Grande? I loved the song and the Tex Mex accordion. Loved your show. Thanks
Bill, thanks for playing cuts from my new CD, Following the Sun.
My CD Release Concert – DAVID LOWE & FRIENDS – will be on Thursday, May 25th at Norway House, 1110 Hillside Avenue, Victoria.
Doors open at 7pm, concert at 7:30pm. $10 at the door.
I will be singing my own songs and playing guitar, backed up by these three fine musicians:
Moritz Behm – violin & mandolin Michelle Carlisle – vocals, flute & piccolo Wynn Gogol – piano, bass & accordion
It will be a great show! Thanks