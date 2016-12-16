Description: CF/UV-Rays are special presentation programs produced by assorted DJs from CFUV and sometimes special programs from other campus and community radio stations.

The content of these timeslots will be determined on the day of the broadcast. Tune in for a surprise program by one of CFUV’s all star radio hosts.

If you’re interested getting involved in CFUV and joining the program schedule visit our volunteer page!

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s shows:

Monday 1:00 – 2:00pm

