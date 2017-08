Home > Front Page Promo > Sugar Castle is Performing LIVE on CFUV this Friday!

Sugar Castle is Performing LIVE on CFUV this Friday!

High school band Sugar Castle is hitting up the station to perform live on our Basement Closet Sessions. Switch that dial to CFUV to hear (and to support) these up and coming shredders first performance on air!

Share Our Posts Share this post through social bookmarks.











Trackbacks Websites mentioned my entry. There are no trackbacks on this entry